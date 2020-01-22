Menu

Saskatchewan Politics

Politics

Sask. premier now has RCMP security detail

By David Baxter Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 1:15 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, left, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, right, speak during a press conference at the Saskatchewan Oil & Gas Show in Weyburn, Sask. on Wednesday June 5, 2019. .
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, left, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, right, speak during a press conference at the Saskatchewan Oil & Gas Show in Weyburn, Sask. on Wednesday June 5, 2019. . Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

Premier Scott Moe now has a “small protective” security detail provided by the RCMP. The detail became active this month.

According to the premier’s press secretary, Jim Billington, the decision to introduce a security detail after “an evaluation of ongoing security risks.” Based on this evaluation, it was determined that security measures for the Premier of Saskatchewan needed to be strengthened.

Billington added that the security detail is similar to measures put in place for “the majority of Canada’s provincial premiers.” This includes Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

READ MORE: Trudeau wears protective vest after security concern delays Liberal rally in Toronto

The province will not provide further details due to the “sensitive nature of this matter.”

The security detail will be seconded from the RCMP’s security unit, according to Saskatchewan RCMP spokesperson Rob King.

The resources for this unit are covered under the Provincial Police Services Agreement, according to King.

