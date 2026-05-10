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1 comment

  1. Jim Taylor
    May 10, 2026 at 9:59 am

    Carney is a virus

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Health

Canadians from hantavirus cruise ship on plane heading for Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2026 9:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada prepares to receive 4 nationals on hantavirus-hit cruise ship'
Canada prepares to receive 4 nationals on hantavirus-hit cruise ship
RELATED: Canada prepares to receive 4 nationals on hantavirus-hit cruise ship
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Passengers who were stuck on a cruise ship at the centre of a deadly hantavirus outbreak have disembarked and are on a plane en route to Canada.

The passengers wore protective gear as they climbed the stairs onto the plane, which is bound for the Saguenay-Bagotville Airport roughly two hours outside of Quebec City.

Oceanwide Expeditions, the ship’s owner, says there were four Canadians among the roughly 130 other asymptomatic passengers on board the MV Hondius when it reached port this morning.

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Oceanwide Expeditions says representatives from a number of groups, including the World Health Organization, screened passengers at the port.

There were eight cases, including three deaths, of hantavirus on the cruise ship.

The virus originates in rodents, and the version on the cruise ship — the Andes virus — is the only one known to spread from human to human, though it’s not very contagious.

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Several Canadians have been told to isolate after coming into contact with infected passengers.

A couple from the Grey Bruce region of Ontario disembarked from the ship in late April before the outbreak was declared and have showed no symptoms.

Four other Canadians — from Quebec, Alberta and Ontario — were not on the ship but may have come into contact with someone infected with hantavirus while flying, the federal government said.

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