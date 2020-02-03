Sask. premier ready to appoint special mediator in CRC and Unifor dispute

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe is taking steps to end the labour dispute between Regina’s Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) and its employees, represented by Unifor Local 594.

During his address to Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) delegates on Monday, Moe said the province would appoint a special mediator as long as Unifor agrees to its conditions.

Moe said Unifor must put an end to all illegal activities, including removing the barricades around the refinery, immediately.

“As Premier, I will act on options available under the labour laws of our province … a tool available to me under the labour laws of Saskatchewan – if and only if Unifor 594 follows the law,” Moe said.

“It is my strong belief that a negotiated settlement is in the best interests of both parties, and by removing the barricades and accepting the assistance of a special mediator in the negotiations, I believe both parties will be well served.”

Story continues below advertisement

Moe said if Unifor fails to accept the offer, he would expect the Regina Police Service to “uphold the law,” enforce the court order and remove the barricades.

This comes after Unifor asked Moe to impose binding arbitration on Friday.

Unifor did remove its blockades on Friday at the request of CRC, as they headed back to the bargaining table. The blockades were put back after the two parties failed to find common ground.

CRC locked out employees on Dec. 5. The two sides are in a dispute over pensions.

Monday marks day 60 of the lockout.

A division of Unifor represents some Global news employees.