Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan NDP questions Scott Moe’s travel bill, $4,000 charter flight

By Stephanie Taylor The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2020 3:36 pm
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is seen during a media availability alongside New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, both not pictured, in Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The Opposition NDP is calling for more disclosure around Premier Scott Moe's travel in light of an increase in expenses and a $4,000 charter flight bill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is seen during a media availability alongside New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Ontario Premier Doug Ford, both not pictured, in Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. The Opposition NDP is calling for more disclosure around Premier Scott Moe's travel in light of an increase in expenses and a $4,000 charter flight bill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. Chris Young / The Canadian Press

The Opposition in Saskatchewan is calling for more disclosure of the premier’s travel in light of a jump in expenses and a $4,000 charter flight.

The Saskatchewan NDP says public records show Scott Moe‘s 2018-19 travel costs were about $84,000 compared with $45,000 Brad Wall spent during his last full year as premier in 2016-17.

Related News

READ MORE: Conflict of interest commissioner clears Saskatchewan cabinet minister

David Forbes, the NDP’s ethics and democracy critic, says an explanation is also needed for why Moe took a $4,000 charter flight from his constituency of Shellbrook to Regina two months ago.

An expense claim and invoice released to The Canadian Press under freedom-of-information legislation details that Moe drove from Shellbrook to Prince Albert on Nov. 11, then took the chartered flight to Regina.

He then boarded a commercial flight to Ottawa, where he met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Story continues below advertisement

Moe’s press secretary says the premier had a personal commitment that day, but almost always makes the four-hour drive from Shellbrook to Regina.

Jim Billington says due to scheduling conflicts, charter flights sometimes need to be booked.

READ MORE: Sask. premier now has RCMP security detail

This fiscal year, Moe has taken four charter flights, costing about $12,000, he says.

Billington also says Moe’s travel expenses came in higher than Wall’s because of work to increase the province’s global presence through international trade missions.

Forbes says people need to know if they’re getting value for their tax dollars. “We also want to make sure that there’s transparency and accountability.”

He says a charter flight is expensive.

“When it’s an emergency you must do it. But when it’s not, you really have to think about what are the taxpayers of Saskatchewan going to think about this.”

Scott Moe wants to grow provincial independence
Scott Moe wants to grow provincial independence
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sask PoliticsScott MoeSaskatchewan NDPSaskatchewan Premier Scott MoeDave ForbesScott Moe Chartered FlightScott Moe TravelScott Moe Travel Expenses
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.