Sask. government forms committee to review potential pipeline investment

The Saskatchewan government announced the formation of a new cabinet committee on Tuesday to evaluate new pipelines in the province. The committee’s focused on the review of the viability of projects and possible government involvement in “investing, stimulating, or generally advancing these projects.”

The formation of the Pipeline Projects Assessment Committee (PPAC) comes from “a number of proposals from business, Indigenous groups, and communities” who are looking at pipeline projects to expand market access.

According to the government press release, potential projects include southbound pipe to better access American markets and projects to create access through Manitoba’s Port of Churchill.

“Our government recognizes the necessity of further developing pipeline infrastructure to help our energy products reach key global markets,” said Premier Moe in a press release.

“I am pleased to announce this cabinet committee to assess the viability of pipeline project proposals in Saskatchewan and the opportunity for our government to invest or support future pipeline projects.”

Expanding pipeline infrastructure is identified as a goal in the province’s 2030 growth plan. In addition to proactively supporting development, the growth plan says the government wants to ensure Indigenous equity participation in energy projects.

During his address at the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) conference on Monday, Moe signalled this announcement; telling attendees to expect an announcement that would ensure the province would do everything it can to get pipelines going.

The four-member PPAC includes Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, Environment Minister Dustin Duncan, Energy and Resource Minister Bronwyn Eyre, plus Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison.