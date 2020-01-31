Halifax police investigating afternoon bank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Halifax’s west end Friday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at the Bank of Nova Scotia on Dutch Village Road happened around noon.

Police say a man entered the bank, said he had a gun and demanded money from the teller.

The man ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police, and no weapon was seen.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are looking for a 5’8”, slim man in his 30s or 40s with short hair. At the time of the robbery, police say he was wearing jeans and a black winter jacket with fur on the hood.

Any witnesses of the robbery are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.