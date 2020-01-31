Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigating afternoon bank robbery

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 1:48 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 1:49 pm
Halifax Regional Police attend the scene of a bank robbery on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. .
Halifax Regional Police attend the scene of a bank robbery on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. . Global News

Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Halifax’s west end Friday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery at the Bank of Nova Scotia on Dutch Village Road happened around noon.

Police say a man entered the bank, said he had a gun and demanded money from the teller.

The man ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police, and no weapon was seen.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are looking for a 5’8”, slim man in his 30s or 40s with short hair. At the time of the robbery, police say he was wearing jeans and a black winter jacket with fur on the hood.

Any witnesses of the robbery are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

