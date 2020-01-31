Menu

Crime

Trial continues for Kalen Schlatter, Toronto man accused in Tess Richey murder

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2020 12:14 pm
Crown says Tess Richey was ‘sexually assaulted and brutally strangled’
WATCH (Graphic content - viewer discretion advised): The trial for Kalen Schlatter, accused of murdering Tess Richey and leaving her body at the base of a stairwell in the Church-Wellesley Village, is now underway. Caryn Lieberman reports.

TORONTO – A woman whose sister was found dead in a Toronto stairwell two years ago says her mother called her screaming after making the devastating discovery.

On the stand this morning, Rachel Richey described her family’s frantic search to find Tess Richey in the days after she vanished following a night out.

READ MORE: Trial begins in Toronto for Kalen Schlatter, man accused of killing Tess Richey

Kalen Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Tess Richey’s death.

The prosecution alleges Schlatter met Richey on Nov. 25, 2017 outside a bar in Toronto’s gay village and sexually assaulted then strangled her after she refused his advances.

READ MORE: Jury selection begins in trial of Toronto man accused in Tess Richey death

Rachel Richey says she first knew something was wrong when her sister did not respond to her phone calls and texts the day after Tess went out.

Story continues below advertisement

She says she became more worried when she looked at Uber messages that said Tess missed her ride around 4 a.m. on Nov. 25.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeTess RicheyKalen SchlatterTess Richey murderKalen Schlatter First-Degree MurderKalen Schlatter Murder TrialTess Richey Trial
