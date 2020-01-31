Trial continues for Kalen Schlatter, Toronto man accused in Tess Richey murder

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – A woman whose sister was found dead in a Toronto stairwell two years ago says her mother called her screaming after making the devastating discovery.

On the stand this morning, Rachel Richey described her family’s frantic search to find Tess Richey in the days after she vanished following a night out.

Kalen Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in Tess Richey’s death.

The prosecution alleges Schlatter met Richey on Nov. 25, 2017 outside a bar in Toronto’s gay village and sexually assaulted then strangled her after she refused his advances.

Rachel Richey says she first knew something was wrong when her sister did not respond to her phone calls and texts the day after Tess went out.

She says she became more worried when she looked at Uber messages that said Tess missed her ride around 4 a.m. on Nov. 25.

Jury is now present. Second day of first degree murder trial for Kalen #Schlatter to commence. Victim Tess #Richey’s sister Rachel to testify. @globalnewsto pic.twitter.com/FaRUy0Eyz0 — Caryn Lieberman (@caryn_lieberman) January 31, 2020