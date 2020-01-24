Menu

Crime

Jury selection begins in trial of Toronto man accused in Tess Richey death

By Staff Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 12:45 pm
Police charge Toronto man with murder in Tess Richey’s death
WATCH: Mon, Feb 5: Toronto police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of 22-year-old Tess Richey, who was found strangled in the Church-Wellesley Village neighbourhood. As Caryn Lieberman reports, officers are calling it a crime of opportunity.

TORONTO – Jury selection has begun in the trial of a man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto’s gay village more than two years ago.

Kalen Schlatter is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of Tess Richey.

Richey, 22, was reported missing Nov. 25 after a night out with a friend in Toronto’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Toronto man charged in death of Tess Richey denied bail

Her body was found in a stairwell four days later by her mother, who had travelled from the family home in North Bay, Ont., to search for the young woman.

Toronto police have said Richey died of “neck compression.” The force has faced public criticism for officers’ failure to find Richey in the days after she vanished.

Story continues below advertisement

Schlatter’s trial is expected to begin next Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
