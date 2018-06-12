2 Toronto police officers charged with misconduct in death of Tess Richey

Two Toronto police officers have been charged with misconduct in connection with the death of Tess Richey, a woman reported missing last fall and found dead by her own mother at an abandoned building in the city’s downtown core.

Constables Alan McCullough and Michael Jones appeared before a police tribunal on Tuesday and were charged under the Police Services Act with two counts each of misconduct and neglect of duty.

According to the notice of hearing, both officers responded to a call on Nov. 26, 2017, at 3:45 p.m. in relation to Richey’s disappearance in the area of Church and Wellesley streets.

READ MORE: Toronto man accused in death of Tess Richey now charged with 1st-degree murder

The document said the officers did not search the adjoining property where the 22-year-old woman was last seen, did not canvass the neighbours, and failed to notify a supervisor of the details of their search efforts.

Richey’s body was later located by her mother on Nov. 29 in a stairwell outside an abandoned building.

VIDEO: Toronto officers charged under Police Services Act in connection with Tess Richey investigation

Police had initially said her death was an accident but confirmed through an autopsy that she died by way of strangulation.

Kalen Schlatter, 21, who investigators said met Richey in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Toronto’s LGBTQ community calling for public inquiry into missing persons, murder cases

Police said both the suspect and the victim did not know each other prior to meeting that evening and that her death is believed to be a crime of opportunity.

Richey’s death prompted police to launch a professional standards review to examine processes and procedures into how they handle missing persons cases.

Police spokesperson Mark Pugash said the two officers have not been suspended and both remain on active duty.

Pugash said the misconduct charges will not move forward until the criminal case has concluded.

READ MORE: Missing Toronto woman Tess Richey’s death now a homicide: police

“What happens is, it’s been adjourned for the criminal case to be dealt with, but then when the criminal case is completed then this case will proceed,” Pugash said.

Police declined to comment on the specifics of the misconduct charges.

“This case is now before the tribunal so we’re not in a position to comment,” Pugash said.

VIDEO: Police accuse Kalen Schlatter of fatally strangling Tess Richey