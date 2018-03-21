Canada
March 21, 2018 2:22 pm

Toronto man accused in death of Tess Richey now charged with 1st-degree murder

Tess Richey is seen in this undated photo.

Handout
Toronto police say the charge against a 21-year-old man accused in the death of Tess Richey has been upgraded from second- to first-degree murder.

Richey, 22, was reported missing after last being seen in Toronto’s Church and Wellesley neighbourhood on Nov. 25. Police said she was out at a bar and had been seen interacting with a young man.

Her body was found by her mother and a friend in a stairwell outside a building under construction in the area on Nov. 29. A post-mortem exam revealed she died from “neck compression.”

Kalen Schlatter was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, police said that charge has been upgraded to first-degree murder, but declined to elaborate, saying the case is before the courts.

Schlatter is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

