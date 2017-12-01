Crime
December 1, 2017 9:51 pm
Updated: December 1, 2017 10:18 pm

Missing Toronto woman Tess Richey’s death now a homicide: police

Toronto police are investigating the death of a missing woman as a homicide, and say she died of “neck compression.”

Tess Richey, 22, was found dead on Wednesday, Nov. 29 in an abandoned building near Church and Wellesley streets, four days after she desappeared.

Police say a post-mortem exam shows she died from “neck compression,” but wouldn’t elaborate more on the nature of the injuries Friday evening. The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Authorities had initially said Richey’s body had no visible signs of trauma and that they didn’t believe the death was suspicious.

Police spokesperson David Hopkinson told Global News they had initially thought it was an accident, and that the investigation is in it’s preliminary stages.

READ MORE: Missing Toronto woman found dead: police

Her sisters told Global News last week it was out of character for her to run off or cut off contact with loved ones.

They said the last form of communication they received from her was just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday through a fitness tracking device.

*with files from David Shum

