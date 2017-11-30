Crime
November 30, 2017 7:00 am

Missing Toronto woman found dead: police

By Web Producer  Global News

Tess Richey is seen in this undated photo.

Handout
A 22-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend in Toronto has been found dead, police confirm.

Tess Richey was last seen in the Church and Wellesley area Saturday at around 3 a.m.

Her sisters told Global News it was out of character for her to run off or cease contact with loved ones.

The last form of communication they received from her was just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday through a fitness tracking device.

Richey’s family drove down from North Bay, Ont., to help look for her this week.

Toronto police issued a statement Monday expressing concern for her safety.

—With a file from Shallima Maharaj

