Family of missing Toronto woman appeal to public for answers

Family members of 22-year-old Tess Richey have gathered in Toronto to search for their loved one after she went missing over the weekend.

Richey was last seen in the Church and Wellesley area Saturday at around 3 a.m. She was out with a friend at a bar, but her whereabouts after that are unknown. Her sisters told Global News it is out of character for her to run off or cease contact with loved ones.

The last form of communication they received from her was just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday through a fitness tracking device. Her sisters said it detailed thousands of steps taken since midnight.

Desperate to find my sister missing over 48 hours, last seen Church and Wellesley Toronto. Photo in leaves the most recent. #tessrichey pic.twitter.com/xFy6JBmRkr Story continues below — Rachel Richey (@Rachelpeabody) November 27, 2017

Janna Richey drove from North Bay with her mother and fiancé to help look for her little sister. Tess is the youngest of five girls.

“We’re planning on getting some flyers out. We’re going to go to her last location,” Janna said Monday. “We’re going to pound the pavement and do our very best.”

Tess is described as standing 5’2″ and having a thin build. She has dark brown eyes and dark brown wavy hair. She was last seen wearing a green army-style jacket with zippers, black leggings and over the knee black-heeled boots. Tess was carrying a multi-coloured purse.

Missing Woman….Tess Richey, 22, last seen on Sat. Nov. 25, 2017 @ 3:00 am, Church St/Wellesley St East area. 5’2”, thin build, drk brown eyes, drk brown wavy hair. Wearing a green army style jkt w/zippers, blk leggings, blk tall boot s, Roots multi colored purse. #GO3070691 ^mf — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 27, 2017

Toronto police issued a statement Monday expressing concern for her safety.

“We love each other. We need each other,” said Tess’ sister Rachel.

“We can scream and fight with each other one day and then turn around then an hour later be watching movies. And I hope she knows that.”

Hours before Tess was last seen, another woman went missing in the same area. Officers have not connected either incident.

1125 09:17 Mssng Woman, Church St & Wellesley St East Area, Earim Asghar, 33 https://t.co/Qje7gUZ1iZ — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 25, 2017

Thirty-three-year-old Earim Asghar was last seen at around 8 p.m. Saturday, police said.

She is described as standing 5’5″ and having a heavy build. Ashgar has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white winter coat and blue track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.