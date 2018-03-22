Toronto man accused in death of Tess Richey has case put over to April
TORONTO – A man accused of murdering a young woman in Toronto’s gay village has had his case put over to next month after a brief court appearance.
Kalen Schlatter is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of 22-year-old Tess Richey. Schlatter had initially been charged with second-degree murder last month but the charge was upgraded this week.
READ MORE: Toronto man accused in death of Tess Richey now charged with 1st-degree murder
He appeared in court by video this morning dressed in an orange jumpsuit, his hair neatly combed and his beard trimmed close.
Crown attorney Jennifer Stanton told the court her office would have more evidence to provide to the defence before Schlatter returns to court April 23.
READ MORE: Toronto’s LGBTQ community calling for public inquiry into missing persons, murder cases
Schlatter spoke only to say “good morning” and provide his name at the start of proceedings.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.