Canada Post employees protest outside Montreal processing centre as contract talks stall

Canada Post employees are protesting outside the processing centre in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough to demand a new collective agreement.

The workers, whose contract expired two years ago, are frustrated over stalled talks after they were forced to go back to work in November 2018.

“The frustrations are the workers had to spend another Christmas under the old collective agreement, which has many problems that were not fixed,” said Canadian Union of Postal Workers president Jan Simpson.

The strikes came after negotiators failed to reach a deal amid a dispute over benefits, wages and job security.

The back-to-work legislation was ordered after five weeks of rotating strikes by workers across Canada. At the time, the federal government said its passage was urgent due to the economic impact of continued mail disruptions ahead of the busy holiday season.

The union said on Friday that it wants to return to the bargaining table.

“It’s been too long since the members have been without a collective agreement in place,” said Simpson.

Canada Post said in a statement that it is “committed to the ongoing arbitration process and fully engaged with the union and arbitrator” but would not provide further comment.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines and the Canadian Press