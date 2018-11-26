Senate passes back-to-work legislation to end Canada Post strike

The Senate has voted to pass back-to-work legislation to force an end to rotating strikes at Canada Post.

If Bill C-89 receives royal assent tonight, postal workers will be back at their jobs by 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

The bill was passed by a 53-25 margin, with four abstentions.

It calls for the resumption of postal services and the imposition of a mediation process to resolve the dispute between the Crown corporation and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW).

Senators also voted against an amendment, proposed by independent Sen. Murray Sinclair, to delay implementation of the legislation for at least seven days after it receives royal assent.

Negotiations have been underway for nearly a year, but the dispute escalated more recently when CUPW members launched rotating strikes Oct. 22.

Those walkouts have led to backlogs of mail and parcel deliveries at the Crown corporation’s main sorting plants in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

Canada Post has said the backlog of mail and parcels has led to delivery delays that will likely persist through the holiday season and into January 2019.

Picket lines were up Monday in parts of British Columbia, including Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey, and in parts of Ontario, including Hamilton, Ajax, North York, Pickering and London. Workers also walked off the job in Halifax and Dartmouth, N.S.

