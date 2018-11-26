Canada
November 26, 2018 6:38 am

Senate expected to make final decision on Canada Post back-to-work legislation

By Terry Pedwell The Canadian Press

ABOVE: Canada Post back-to-work legislation advances in Senate setting stage for possible end to rotating strikes.

Senators are to resume a special sitting Monday to examine a back-to-work bill that would force an end to the rotating strikes at Canada Post as the walkouts enter their sixth week.

Bill C-89 was debated in the upper chamber on Saturday after the Liberal government fast-tracked the legislation through the House of Commons.

But despite an initial plan to continue debate – and possibly hold a vote – on Sunday, senators chose instead to give themselves an extra day to digest hours of witness testimony on the labour dispute.

A Senate official said final debate on the legislation is expected to begin by 2 p.m. ET, likely followed by an early evening vote.

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

However, the legislation could be delayed by a number of factors, such as amendments.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Canada Post
Canada Post back-to-work legislatio
Canada Post Rotating Strikes
Canada Post Senate back-to-work legislatio
Canada Post Strike
Canada Post union
CUPW
Senate Canada Post vote

