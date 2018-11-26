Senate expected to make final decision on Canada Post back-to-work legislation

Senators are to resume a special sitting Monday to examine a back-to-work bill that would force an end to the rotating strikes at Canada Post as the walkouts enter their sixth week.

Bill C-89 was debated in the upper chamber on Saturday after the Liberal government fast-tracked the legislation through the House of Commons.

But despite an initial plan to continue debate – and possibly hold a vote – on Sunday, senators chose instead to give themselves an extra day to digest hours of witness testimony on the labour dispute.

A Senate official said final debate on the legislation is expected to begin by 2 p.m. ET, likely followed by an early evening vote.

The bill could receive royal assent and become law a short time later, which would force striking postal workers back to work by noon on Tuesday.

However, the legislation could be delayed by a number of factors, such as amendments.