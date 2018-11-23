MPs pass motion that will help Canada Post back-to-work legislation to proceed

Canadian members of Parliament passed a motion Friday evening that will allow legislation that could send Canada Post workers back to work, ending weeks of rotating strikes.

The motion sets out the process by which to pass Bill C-89, the “Postal Services Resumption and Continuation Act,” which could put postal workers back on the job.

Coverage of Canada Post on Globalnews.ca:

MPs voted 173 to 13 in favour of the motion.

NDP MPs voted against the motion as a caucus. Some of them subsequently left the House of Commons, with some of them raising a fist as they left.

As they left, their votes were not counted.

They were joined on the “nay” side by Erin Weir, who was expelled from the party’s caucus earlier this year.

More to come.