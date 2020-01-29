Menu

Crime

Over $30K in illegal drugs seized in Medicine Hat bust: ALERT

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 2:18 pm
Altogether, ALERT said investigators seized drugs valued at more than $30,000.
Altogether, ALERT said investigators seized drugs valued at more than $30,000. ALERT

Police have seized over $30,000 in illegal drugs in Medicine Hat following a two-month-long investigation, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said Wednesday.

During the course of the investigation, officers arrested three people from Medicine Hat.

According to ALERT, it’s alleged the three were part of a network transporting drugs from Calgary and distributing them in southeastern Alberta.

“Drug traffickers don’t confine themselves to just one community. They are always looking to expand their markets,” Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser with ALERT said in a Wednesday news release.

“That’s why ALERT works closely with our law enforcement partners across the province to identify traffickers and disrupt their operations.”

Investigators said 56 grams of fentanyl powder, 279 grams of methamphetamine and 21 grams of cocaine was seized during the investigation.

Police have charged 47-year-old Wayne Shrubsall, 32-year-old Nancy Fehr and 33-year-old Crystal Spence with numerous drug trafficking-related offences.

Shrubsall has been remanded in custody.

Fehr and Spence have been released on conditions pending their court dates.

