Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Medicine Hat man’s fundraising campaign for his family draws online attention

By David Boles Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 8:03 pm
.
. Josh Sehn/GoFundMe page

Is it a joke or is it legitimate? To Medicine Hat’s Josh Sehn, his online fundraising campaign is a bit of both.

Related News

“I’m going to use the money for legitimate causes,” he said.

A father of seven, Sehn established a GoFundMe page earlier this month, hoping to raise $70,000 to help his family. The initiative was inspired by a campaign earlier this year that saw just under $10,000 collected to help an injured pig in Ontario.

“I did find it a little funny about the little piglet, so I put a little play on it and set up a GoFundMe page. I thought: ‘If people could raise $10,000 for a piglet, they could support people.'”

At this time, $25 has been donated to the campaign, which has received significant attention on social media. However, Sehn’s family and friends aren’t taking it too seriously.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everybody’s kind of having a little bit of a chuckle.”

Tweet This

For Sehn, there is a serious element to this.

The state of Alberta’s economy, particularly the energy sector, has been problematic for southern Alberta, Medicine Hat and his business.

READ MORE: ‘No excitement at all’ as auctions for oilpatch drilling rights on track for record low

“I’ve lost some major contracts this year, from oil and gas customers in particular,” he said.

“Medicine Hat has been in trouble economically for a decade and Canada has been hurting for quite sometime too. I don’t see these problems getting any better in the near term.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Social MediaAlberta GovernmentAlberta economyOil and Gassouthern albertaGoFundMeMedicine HatFamily FundraiserJosh Sehn
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.