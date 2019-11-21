Ecojustice lawsuit seeks to quash Alberta inquiry into oil and gas foes

Send this page to someone via email

An environmental law firm is asking a court to strike down Alberta’s inquiry into the role of foreign money financing the activities of charities opposing the oilsands.

In its application, Vancouver-based Ecojustice claims the province’s inquiry into what it calls anti-Alberta activities is politically motivated, prejudges its conclusions and is outside provincial jurisdiction.

The documents also alleges the inquiry’s commissioner, Steve Allan, was a donor to the leadership campaign of Alberta’s justice minister, who appointed him to the job.

Ecojustice lawyer Devon Page says the inquiry is an example of a government trying to use a judicial process to stifle opinions it doesn’t like.

The application asks Calgary Court of Queen’s Bench to quash the government order that created the inquiry.

Allan has been interviewing witnesses as part of the $2-million probe, called the “Public Inquiry Into Funding of Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns.”

Last week, a prominent Edmonton community charity expressed similar reservations about the inquiry.

In a 174-page letter to Allan, the Muttart Foundation says the Public Inquiry Into Funding of Anti-Alberta Energy Campaigns is creating a “climate of fear” by suggesting there is a price to be paid for disagreeing with the government.

The inquiry has also been criticized for awarded a million-dollar contract to a Calgary law firm in which Allan’s son is a partner.

The inquiry is one plank of the United Conservative government’s strategy to fight back against critics of Alberta’s oil and gas industry, which has struggled to get its product to markets as new pipelines are mired in delays.