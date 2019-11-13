Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

International investigation nets record $15M drug seizure for Calgary officers

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 13, 2019 5:07 pm
Updated November 13, 2019 5:08 pm
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. File/Global News

A joint investigation between Calgary-based officers and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has resulted in a record seizure of cocaine and fentanyl.

READ MORE: More than $700K worth of drugs, cash seized from Calgary home

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams will be speaking more about the seizure Thursday morning, but on Wednesday, said Project Coyote was a two-year investigation that resulted in $15 million worth of drugs and over $4.5 million in cash and assets being seized.

Police also found 13 firearms.

Seven people were arrested in the investigation.

READ MORE: Calgary couple arrested in relation to cocaine-trafficking investigation

The investigation was led by ALERT Calgary.

This story will be updated after the Thursday morning news conference.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeFentanylCocaineALERTAlberta Law Enforcement Response TeamsCalgary drugsCalgary fentanylU.S. Drug Enforcement AdministrationCalgary cocaineALERT CalgaryCalgary international drug investigationRecord-breaking Calgary drug seizure
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.