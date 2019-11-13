International investigation nets record $15M drug seizure for Calgary officers

Send this page to someone via email

A joint investigation between Calgary-based officers and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has resulted in a record seizure of cocaine and fentanyl.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams will be speaking more about the seizure Thursday morning, but on Wednesday, said Project Coyote was a two-year investigation that resulted in $15 million worth of drugs and over $4.5 million in cash and assets being seized.

Police also found 13 firearms.

Seven people were arrested in the investigation.

The investigation was led by ALERT Calgary.

This story will be updated after the Thursday morning news conference.

