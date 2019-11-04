Menu

Crime

Drugs, rifle, machete seized and 5 people facing charges after southern Alberta drug investigation

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted November 4, 2019 3:57 pm
Drugs, cash and weapons are seen among the items seized after a three-month investigation into alleged drug trafficking in southern Alberta. .
Drugs, cash and weapons are seen among the items seized after a three-month investigation into alleged drug trafficking in southern Alberta. . Supplied: ALERT

A three-month long investigation into drug trafficking in southern Alberta has resulted in $77,000 worth of drugs and cash being seized and charges laid against five people.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, the investigation wrapped up on Oct. 24 when officers from ALERT’s Medicine Hate organized crime team searched a home in Brooks, Alta. Police allege there was a drug trafficking operation in both Brooks and Medicine Hat.

Inside the home, police seized:

  • 719 grams of methamphetamine
  • 93 grams of cocaine
  • a rifle
  • a machete
  • $24,685 in cash proceeds of crime

“These are significant amounts of drugs and cash to take out of the hands of criminals,” Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser with ALERT Medicine Hat said. “Along with the weapons seized, this is a good step toward making the communities of both Brooks and Medicine Hat safer places to live.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police allege that Kyle Potts, 33, is at the centre of the network. He was arrested at the time of the search and is facing 20 charges including seven each of trafficking a controlled substance and breach of a recognizance.

David Boyer, 33, and Daniel Morrison, 35, were both also arrested at the time of the search.

Boyer is facing one count each of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Morrison is facing four counts of trafficking a controlled substance and one count of possession of proceeds of crime.

Warrants were issued for two more suspects and both were arrested by the Medicine Hat Police Service.

Dallas Johnson, 27, is facing one count each of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime and breach of recognizance.

David Kearly, 33, is facing two counts each of trafficking a controlled substance and breach of recognizance and one count of possession proceeds of crime.

ALERT was also helped in the investigation by Brooks RCMP.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
