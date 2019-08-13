$118K worth of drugs seized from southern Alberta home, vehicle: ALERT

One person is facing a number of charges after fentanyl pills and powder, among other items, were seized from two locations in southern Alberta, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams announced on Tuesday.

On Aug. 8, officers conducted a vehicle stop in Lethbridge and executed a search warrant at a home in Coalhurst, following a three-month investigation into drug trafficking in the region.

During the two searches, police found:

290 grams of suspected carfentanil powder

67 fentanyl pills

68 grams of cocaine

nearly $35,000 in cash proceeds of crime

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more toxic than fentanyl.

“This is a significant amount of drugs to take out of southern Alberta communities,” ALERT Insp. Sean Boser said. “Investigations like this one are key to meeting our goal of keeping communities safe.”

Herman Dhami, 25, is facing three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.