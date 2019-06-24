Alberta drug trafficking network dismantled by police: ALERT

Police said over $64,000 in illegal drugs and cash were seized in a three-month investigation that led to the dismantling of a drug trafficking network operating out of southeast Alberta.

The investigation wrapped up in mid-June with the arrest of seven people; five of whom were in vehicles travelling to Medicine Hat, and two of whom were taken into custody from homes in the Medicine Hat area.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) said 372 grams of cocaine, 1,074 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 1,563 grams of a cocaine buffing agent, and $5,630 in cash was seized during the investigation.

Weapons, including two shotguns, ammunition and knives, were also confiscated.

“Disrupting and dismantling organized crime groups such as this one is at the top of ALERT’s list of priorities,” Staff Sgt. Cory Both said in a Monday news release.

“Taking down what we believe to be a whole network is a big feather in our team’s cap but we know we have to stay focused on not letting other groups gain a foothold in our communities.”

A total of 27 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against seven people:

Kurtis Siemens, 24, of Medicine Hat

Jazden Posti, 23, of Medicine Hat

Michael Van De Wiele, 35, of Medicine Hat

Kevin Ehrler, 27, of Medicine Hat

Jeremy Hearn, 33, of Edmonton

Justin Nazarek, 25, of Edmonton

Zachary Kroetsch, 24, of Edmonton

ALERT said more charges will likely be laid.