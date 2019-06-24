Alberta drug trafficking network dismantled by police: ALERT
Police said over $64,000 in illegal drugs and cash were seized in a three-month investigation that led to the dismantling of a drug trafficking network operating out of southeast Alberta.
The investigation wrapped up in mid-June with the arrest of seven people; five of whom were in vehicles travelling to Medicine Hat, and two of whom were taken into custody from homes in the Medicine Hat area.
READ MORE: Lethbridge man sentenced to 2 years in 2017 $1M drug bust
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) said 372 grams of cocaine, 1,074 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 1,563 grams of a cocaine buffing agent, and $5,630 in cash was seized during the investigation.
Weapons, including two shotguns, ammunition and knives, were also confiscated.
READ MORE: Over $2M in drugs, cash seized after drug ‘pipeline’ disrupted: ALERT
“Disrupting and dismantling organized crime groups such as this one is at the top of ALERT’s list of priorities,” Staff Sgt. Cory Both said in a Monday news release.
“Taking down what we believe to be a whole network is a big feather in our team’s cap but we know we have to stay focused on not letting other groups gain a foothold in our communities.”
A total of 27 drug and firearm-related charges have been laid against seven people:
- Kurtis Siemens, 24, of Medicine Hat
- Jazden Posti, 23, of Medicine Hat
- Michael Van De Wiele, 35, of Medicine Hat
- Kevin Ehrler, 27, of Medicine Hat
- Jeremy Hearn, 33, of Edmonton
- Justin Nazarek, 25, of Edmonton
- Zachary Kroetsch, 24, of Edmonton
ALERT said more charges will likely be laid.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.