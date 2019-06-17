Lethbridge man sentenced to 2 years in 2017 $1M drug bust

Drew Boake appeared before a judge Monday for sentencing and was given two years behind bars in connection with a massive drug seizure in 2017.

Although the initial bust included thousands of ecstasy pills, cocaine, methamphetamine and more, in a joint submission Boake only pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance exceeding three kilograms.

That charge stemmed from an investigation on the west side where police found a locked box containing 21.7 kilograms of marijuana.

More than $1 million worth of drugs, $140,000 worth of vehicles and $120,000 in cash wase seized after police raided several Lethbridge properties in 2017.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams and Lethbridge’s organized crime and gang team began their investigation in December 2016 after they received information about suspected drug activity and operations in Lethbridge.

On Feb. 11, 2017, police stopped and searched a vehicle just outside the city and found four kilograms of marijuana resin hidden inside a compartment. The traffic stop led investigators to execute search warrants at four homes.

Three people were initially arrested: Katlyn Robinson, Alexander Herbert and Boake. Early on in the case, Robinson’s charges were withdrawn, Herbert’s charges were stayed. Boake was given jail time.

The Crown prosecutor would not comment on camera about the sentence but did say the joint submission was in both parties’ best interests as there was complications of evidence.