Man accused in Lethbridge’s largest drug seizure pleads guilty

A man accused in what is believed to be one of the largest drug seizures Lethbridge has ever seen pleaded guilty Monday morning.

Drew Boake admitted to one count of possession of a controlled substance exceeding three kilograms, while three of his other charges were withdrawn.

READ MORE: Two Lethbridge men will go to trial on historic drug bust

More than $1 million worth of drugs, $120,000 in cash, and $140,000 worth of vehicles were seized after police raided several Lethbridge properties in 2017.

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and Lethbridge’s organized crime and gang team began their investigation in December 2016 after they received information about suspected drug dealers and their operation in Lethbridge.

On Feb. 11, 2017, police stopped and searched a vehicle just outside the city and found four kilograms of marijuana resin hidden inside a compartment. The traffic stop led investigators to execute search warrants at four homes located in the 200 block of Ryerson Road W., 200 block of Lasalle Terrace W., 800 block of 11 Street N. and on Modesto Road W.

READ MORE: Over $1M in drugs seized in Lethbridge’s largest seizure: ALERT

The drugs seized have an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

Boake will be sentenced June 17.