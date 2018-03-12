Two Lethbridge men will go to trial on historic drug bust

Two men facing charges in what Lethbridge police believe is the largest drug bust in the city’s history will go to trial.

Drew Boake and Alexandre Herbert were facing a combined 25 charges.

On Monday, their lawyers gave consent to committal on four of those charges.

READ MORE: Over $1M in drugs seized in Lethbridge’s largest seizure: ALERT

The two men are jointly facing three charges of possession with the purpose of trafficking for methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine.

Boake faces a fourth charge dealing with the proceeds of crime.

All other charges have been withdrawn by Crown prosecutor John Oman.

At the time of the bust, a third person, Katlyn Robinson, was also charged, but all of the charges against her have been dropped.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) issued a news release in February 2017, stating four homes were searched during the investigation, which was triggered by a vehicle stop on Highway 3, just outside of Lethbridge.

Four vehicles and $120,000 in cash was seized by police.

ALERT tallied the bust at a street value of $1.2 million. The following items were seized in the investigation:

8,000 ecstasy pills

546 grams of cocaine

305 grams of methamphetamine

Nearly 21 grams of marijuana

1,600 tabs of LSD

1,500 Xanax pills

Cannabis resin

Psilocybin mushrooms

The two men remain out on bail with release conditions.

They have elected a judge-alone trial and will be arraigned before a Court of Queen’s Bench judge on April 23.