$25,000 in meth and coke seized in southern Alberta drug bust: ALERT

Nearly $25,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized during two recent investigations in southern Alberta, The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said Thursday.

Both investigations were a joint effort between their organization and Brooks RCMP, and took place between December 2018 and February 2019.

The first investigation, from December, saw a vehicle stopped near Bassano, Alta., during which 115 grams of meth with an estimated street value of $6,900 was seized. In a news release, ALERT alleged the occupants were transporting drugs from Calgary to Brooks, Alta.

In the second investigation, ALERT said 176 grams of crack and cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $17,600 was found in a Brooks apartment.

“These are significant seizures for a community like Brooks,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Chris Zanidean said in a news release. “We’re glad we were able to work with our partners at ALERT to prevent these drugs from making their way to the streets.”

ALERT said the two investigations were not connected.

Muktar Abdo Mohammed, 30, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Joshua Slaney, 29, is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Lisa Windsor, 33, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.