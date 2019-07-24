1 arrested after large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl seized in Medicine Hat

One person has been arrested and more than $42,000 in cash and drugs were seized after a four-month investigation into drug trafficking in Medicine Hat, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said Wednesday.

ALERT investigators and Medicine Hat police executed search warrants on a residence and vehicle in the southeastern Alberta city on July 22, 2019, resulting in the seizure of 196 grams of methamphetamine, 67 grams of fentanyl, 48 grams of cocaine and more than $5,600 cash.

READ MORE: Alberta drug trafficking network dismantled by police: ALERT

ALERT Medicine Hat Staff Sgt. Cory Both said the quantities seized were notable.

“The quantities of methamphetamine and cash seized are significant, and this is one of the larger seizures of fentanyl our team has made in Medicine Hat,” Both said in a statement.

Theresa Babitzke, 54, faces charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and breaches of recognizance, police said.

READ MORE: $85K worth of drugs and cash seized, 3 people arrested in Medicine Hat bust

Both confirmed to Global News that Babitzke is due to appear in court on July 25 for a bail hearing for the most recent charges.

Both also confirmed Babitzke is due to appear in court on July 25 for sentencing related to an October 2018 incident that resulted in charges of robbery, unlawful confinement, extortion, assault with a weapon, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of stolen property.