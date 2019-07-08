‘Someone out there knows’: Edmonton mother pleads for help to find son who vanished in B.C.

Eva Couture has been on an emotional rollercoaster for more than five months, desperately searching for answers in her son’s mysterious disappearance.

Twenty-five-year-old Kristofer Shawn Couture last made contact with his family in January, but hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“The hard part is not knowing whether your child, who’s a piece of me, is missing. Is he alive?” said Couture’s mother Eva.

“Did something happen? You run through scenarios in your head, multiple scenarios and you just need to know what happened.”

Couture had moved to Chilliwack from Edmonton to work for a construction company before he vanished earlier this year.

Chilliwack RCMP say Couture reported to work in Maple Ridge on Jan. 25 and may have gone to a gym in Burnaby that same day. His vehicle, a grey Saturn 2000 with Alberta plates, was found abandoned a short time later in the Chilliwack area.

“Someone out there knows what happened,” Eva told Global News.

On Sunday, the Edmonton mother returned to the Elk-Thurston trailhead parking lot in Chilliwack where she says her son’s car was last spotted.

“We believe he may have gone hiking on January 26 and fell,” said Eva.

Family and friends from Edmonton, Grande Prairie, Calgary and Medicine Hat, Alberta helped Eva scour the Fraser Valley trails, along with an army of volunteers from the Lower Mainland.

“We’re not done looking and if nothing comes of today, I’ll be back and I’ll be back until I find him,” Eva told Global News.

Eva is urging hikers to keep an eye out for any clues that could lead to Couture’s whereabouts.

“If he did fall, let me put him to rest, and if he’s out there, please tell me, keep looking,” said Eva, heartbroken.

“I need to find him, I need to bring him home.”

