Quesnel city council censures mayor over controversial residential school book

Send this page to someone via email

Quesnel city councillors unanimously voted Tuesday to sanction and censure the city’s mayor, Ron Paull.

The council said the actions taken were due to Paull jeopardizing the city’s relationship with Indigenous communities, after he brought a controversial book to a Cariboo Regional District meeting in March.

Critics said the book downplays the history of residential schools.

Councillors said the mayor tried to distribute the book at the meeting, leading one councillor to publicly say the controversy has damaged the community’s reputation.

“I don’t know how we’re going to repair it but this hopefully tonight is the start of that, … how we look internationally, how we can repair our relations with Indigenous people,” councillor Scott Elliot said Tuesday.

The mayor has denied the notion that he was trying to distribute the book.

Story continues below advertisement

“Yes, I’m sorry for picking the wrong book but it was a spur of the moment thing,” Paull said in a meeting.

“I did it but as I said, I was simply not distributing and handing the book out to anyone.”

As part of the sanctions, Paull has been removed from his travel and lobbying budgets, most city committees, Indigenous relations, and organization that require council approval.

The mayor is also required to issue an apology.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

On Wednesday, the Cariboo Regional District issued a statement regarding the censure.

“We are aware that Quesnel’s City Council has censured Mayor Ron Paull, and revoked his appointment to the CRD’s Board of Directors as a result,” a spokesperson said.

“We will welcome the new municipal representative to the board once they have been selected by Quesnel’s city ouncil. Our board, as a whole, remains committed to the principles of reconciliation and strengthening our relationships with all the Indigenous governments in the Cariboo and Chilcotin.”

1:08 Council slams B.C. mayor’s wife for distributing controversial book on residential schools

Back in March, the Lhtako Dene Nation in B.C.’s Cariboo region said its community was outraged that Paull’s wife, Pat Morton, was reportedly circulating the same book, which dismisses the horrors of residential schools.

Story continues below advertisement

Quesnel city councillors condemned the actions of Morton, and discussed a letter written by the nation that said the book is a slap in the face.

“It has come to our attention that a person related (to) the city elected (officials) has been distributing a book entitled Grave Error: How The Media Misled Us (And The Truth About Residential Schools),” reads the letter to council.

“This book makes many harsh comments including ‘truth has been turned into a casualty,’ implying that cultural genocide did not occur and basically questioning the existence of Indian Residential Schools.”

The nation said it shouldn’t have to defend the findings of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, or the experiences of the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc, the Williams Lake First Nation, and other nations who have been “so severely castigated” by the book.

At the time, Coun. Tony Goulet, whose father attended residential school, called the book shocking, while Coun. Laurey-Anne Roodenburg said the actions of the mayor’s wife reflect on him, on council and the community.

“There is no excuse for this type of behaviour in our community, period,” Roodenburg said.

“And I don’t care whether you think it’s about your own opinion or having the right to voice it. It’s about how it showcases our community to the rest of B.C. and to the world.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the mayor for comment.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers culturally competent counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples experiencing trauma, distress, strong emotions and painful memories. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.

– with files from Amy Judd, Doyle Potenteau