Council slams B.C. mayor’s wife for distributing controversial book on residential schools

Warning: This story deals with disturbing subject matter that may upset and trigger some readers. Discretion is advised.

The Lhtako Dene Nation in B.C.’s Cariboo region says it is outraged that the local mayor’s wife has been circulating a book that dismisses the horrors of residential schools.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Quesnel city councillors condemned the actions of Mayor Ron Paull’s wife, Pat Morton, and discussed a letter written by the nation that said the book is a slap in the face.

“It has come to our attention that a person related (to) the city elected (officials) has been distributing a book entitled Grave Error: How The Media Misled Us (And The Truth About Residential Schools),” reads the letter to council.

“This book makes many harsh comments including ‘truth has been turned into a casualty,’ implying that cultural genocide did not occur and basically questioning the existence of Indian Residential Schools.”

The nation said it shouldn’t have to defend the findings of Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission, or the experiences of the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc, the Williams Lake First Nation, and other nations who have been “so severely castigated” by the book.

Coun. Tony Goulet, whose father attended residential school, called the book shocking, while Coun. Laurey-Anne Roodenburg said the actions of the mayor’s wife reflect on him, on council and the community.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“There is no excuse for this type of behaviour in our community, period,” Roodenburg said.

“And I don’t care whether you think it’s about your own opinion or having the right to voice it. It’s about how it showcases our community to the rest of B.C. and to the world.”

Coun. Scott Elliott asked the mayor if he agreed with what his wife was doing.

“No,” said Paull.

He said he’s never opened the book. But he did not condemn her actions and urged everyone to respect and welcome each other’s views.

The Lhtako Dene Nation asked to have some of their Elders, who were forced to attend residential school, meet with the mayor and council to provide first-hand knowledge of the treatment they were subjected to.

– With files from CKPG News

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

The Hope for Wellness Help Line offers culturally competent counselling and crisis intervention to all Indigenous peoples experiencing trauma, distress, strong emotions and painful memories. The line can be reached anytime toll-free at 1-855-242-3310.