$85K worth of drugs and cash seized, 3 people arrested in Medicine Hat bust

Three people have been charged in connection to a large drug bust in southern Alberta.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team said nearly $85,000 worth of cocaine and cash were seized in Medicine Hat on Friday.

Medicine Hat police helped ALERT’s crime team with search warrants at two homes in the southern Alberta city. Police said one of the homes is located near an elementary school and was allegedly being used to sell drugs.

“This is a pretty significant seizure for our community and certainly gets a lot of harmful substances off the street,” ALERT Medicine Hat Staff Sgt. Cory Both said.

Curtis Rodin, 32, Lesley Lebel, 37, and Kris Simons, 31, have been charged in connection to the investigation.

Robin is charged with two counts of drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, drug possession and resisting arrest.

Lebel has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime and drug possession.

Simons has been charged with four counts of drug trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a prohibited weapon and two counts of breach of probation.

ALERT said the investigation started in September after ALERT received a tip.