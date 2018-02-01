Guns seized from suspected Medicine Hat drug dealers

Three firearms along with a quantity of illegal drugs are off Medicine Hat streets Tuesday following an investigation by police.

Four people were arrested in connection to the investigation, which involved the province’s ALERT team (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team).

The investigation lasted about three weeks and focused on drug and firearms trafficking in the region, Staff Sgt. Cory Both said.

“The [weapons] were being sold on the black market,” he said. “You can get a greater amount on the black market than through legitimate ways.”

Both said a handgun, along with two .22-caliber rifles and 128 rounds of ammunition were seized.

He said the weapons are likely stolen, but it will be hard to track down the original owners because long guns do not need to be registered. The handgun’s original owner should be easier to track down because it’s a restricted weapon, he said.

Along with the weapons, Both said about 100 grams of methamphetamine, along with a small amount of cocaine and fentanyl, was seized.

ALERT is putting significant investigative resources into the weapons and drug trafficking trade in Medicine Hat, Both added.

“Methamphetamine is the single greatest public safety risk in Medicine Hat.”

Charged are Lane Hogg, 34, Riley Lundy, 24, Alicia Myles, 29, and Cory Rieger, 42, with a total of 38 criminal offences.