Police make largest meth seizure in Medicine Hat’s history

Over a kilogram of methamphetamine was seized in Medicine Hat, Alta. last week, marking what’s believed to be the largest meth seizure in the city’s history.

A planned vehicle stop was initiated by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Medicine Hat organized crime team in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 after community concerns about trafficking were raised to police. In the trunk of the vehicle, police found 1.02 kilograms of meth and 226 grams of cocaine.

The seizure was worth an estimated $125,000, according to police.

“Meth is a horrible drug that has certainly impacted this community,” Staff Sgt. Cory Both of ALERT Medicine Hat said. “Any effort we can undertake to get this drug off the street helps ensure Medicine Hat remains a safe, healthy and vibrant city.”

Medicine Hat resident Shonna Scriven, 47, is facing two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime. She remains in custody and is scheduled to be in court next on Dec. 14.

Michael Abate, 28, of Lethbridge, was charged with one count each of drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime. He also remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

To date in 2017, ALERT has seized 3.25 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than double the 2016 total of 1.47 kilograms.

ALERT believes the drugs were being transported into the city through Lethbridge.