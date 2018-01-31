Drugs, cash seized during Red Deer searches; 7 people facing charges

RCMP seized cocaine, methamphetamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia while executing two search warrants in central Alberta Tuesday afternoon.

Red Deer RCMP members were in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood for a drug trafficking investigation and took seven people into custody.

At the same time, a search warrant was executed at a home in Sylvan Lake where two people were taken into custody. There, police seized three pounds of marijuana and about $2,000 in cash proceeds of crime.

During the search of the apartment in Red Deer, police found what appeared to be a homemade explosive device. The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit responded and the building was evacuated before officers rendered the device safe.

Charges are now pending against seven people. Police said Wednesday the charges vary from person to person, but will include drug possession and trafficking, as well as charges related to the explosive device.

The names of those arrested and the exact charges laid will be released once the charges have been sworn before the courts.

Two people who were arrested in Red Deer were released without charges.

Police said Wednesday that this investigation is unrelated to a shooting incident in the same neighborhood earlier this month.