Red Deer man charged with child porn offences; police seek more possible victims

A child pornography investigation in central Alberta has led to eight charges against a Red Deer man, including sexual assault.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) investigation began as an online child pornography investigation, but police uncovered “sexual exploitation offences against child victims,” a news release said on Monday.

READ MORE: Central Alberta father charged with porn, sexual assault involving his daughter, 3

Several victims have already been identified, but police believe there could be more. ALERT believes the offences could date back as far as 20 years.

Stuart Peter Hunt, 54, is facing charges of possessing, accessing, distributing and making child pornography, as well as sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

ALERT said several devices were seized during a search of the suspect’s home.

READ MORE: Alberta man pleads guilty to child pornography and weapons charges

Hunt is not in a position of trust or authority and ALERT said he also has ties to Oyen, Three Hills, Sylvan Lake and Didsbury.

The investigation was launched earlier this month when the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre was notified about a social media user allegedly uploading child pornography. Hunt was arrested on Jan. 17.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.