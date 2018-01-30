Device containing ‘explosive material’ removed from Red Deer apartment

Red Deer RCMP were executing a search warrant in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood Tuesday when officers encountered what appeared to be a homemade explosive device.

Officers could not initially determine whether the item contained explosive material.

As a precaution, nearby homes and business were evacuated and the RCMP Explosives Device Unit (EDU) was brought in to help investigate.

Members of the EDU managed to safely remove the object. Police said preliminary tests of the device were positive for explosive material.

The evacuation was lifted Tuesday afternoon and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Police said the device was discovered while they were executing search warrants at two Red Deer apartments along with a home in Sylvan Lake.

Five people were taken into custody in Red Deer and two in Sylvan Lake.

Police were called to a building in the same area on Sunday where they were also executing a search warrant in relation to a “shooting event” on Jan. 18.

RCMP said more information would be released if charges are laid.