Madonna offers reward for missing vintage clothing after Coachella performance

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Madonna is asking the public for help after the vintage pieces she wore during her Coachella performance went missing.

The 67-year-old pop star took to Instagram to offer a reward for the return of the outfit she wore on stage with headliner Sabrina Carpenter.

“Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella! Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible,” she began. “Bringing Confessions II back to where it began was such a thrill!”

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Madonna said that the “full circle moment hit different” until she “discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing — my costume that was pulled from my personal archives — jacket, corset, dress and all other garments.”

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“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history. Other archival items from the same era went missing as well,” she wrote. “I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team at: Infomaverick2026@gmail.com”

“I’m offering a reward for their safe return. Thank you with all My Heart,” she added, attaching photos of the missing items in another post.

View image in full screen A screenshot of Madonna’s Instagram Stories. @Madonna/Instagram

The Indio Police Department told the BBC that the clothes and jewelry were last seen “on a golf cart” on the festival grounds around 1:30 a.m. local time on Saturday.

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Police said that there was “no evidence to suggest the bags were intentionally stolen.”

Global News has reached out to the Indio Police Department for further comment.

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Madonna shared a post on Instagram of her time onstage with Carpenter, writing, “A moment in history, I will never forget!”

Carpenter also took to Instagram to thank Madonna for joining her during weekend two of the music festival.

“Madonna ..…I’ve got something i wanna talk about! thank you for coming out, bringing your love, and gracing the audience with everything you are + astrology knowledge + the greatest songs of all time,” Carpenter wrote.

“Last night was straight out of a dream. spending so much time laughing with you and then above all sharing the stage with you is a privilege I’ll never forget. x,” she added.

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Carpenter and Madonna performed a duet of Vogue and Like A Prayer on Friday.

“Thank you so much for inviting me on your show,” Madonna said to Carpenter.

“No thanks needed, Madonna,” Carpenter replied. “You can have whatever you want.”

2:26 Madonna’s ‘Confessions II’ era is about to begin

“Twenty years ago today, I performed at Coachella — I was in the dance tent and it was the first time I performed Confessions On A Dance Floor: Part I in America and that was such a thrill for me,” she told the crowd. “So you can imagine what a thrill it is for me to be back 20 years later.”

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Madonna also debuted a song from her upcoming album Confessions II, which is set to be released on July 3.