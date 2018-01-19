Suspects in custody, others sought, after gunfire rocks Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP have two people in custody and are looking for two or three more, including some who may be wounded, after what they call a targeted shooting.

The gunfire happened at an apartment block in the city’s north-central Riverside Meadows neighbourhood around 10:30 Thursday evening.

Police say several units, nearby residences and vehicles were damaged by bullets but no bystanders were hurt.

Officers arrested a 44-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman at the scene.

Several more suspects were seen fleeing the area and investigators think one or more of them may have been injured.

Mounties spent several hours going door to door looking for information on the shooting.