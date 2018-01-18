Rhett Lundgren ordered to stand trial on Alberta sex-related charges
A preliminary hearing has led to a former central Alberta teacher being ordered to stand trial on sex-related charges.
Rhett Lundgren, 40, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation and one count of luring.
Lundgren was a teacher at a Red Deer high school in 2008 when the alleged offences took place.
He was charged last January following a complaint by a woman who was 17 at the time of the alleged encounters.
Lundgren has pleaded not guilty and has elected to be tried by judge alone, although a trial date has yet to be set.
The name of the complainant and details from the preliminary hearing are under a publication ban.
Lundgren is also facing child pornography charges in Saskatoon, where he also worked as a high school teacher.
He was arrested in December 2016 following a Saskatchewan ICE unit investigation.
Lundgren is charged with more than a half-dozen offences including attempting to access child pornography and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.
Saskatoon police have said the child in question was between eight and 10 years old.
A seven-day trial on the Saskatoon charges is scheduled to start on June 18.
Lundgren is currently out on bail and residing with his father in Moose Jaw under a number of conditions.
With files from Global News
