January 18, 2018 10:58 am

Rhett Lundgren ordered to stand trial on Alberta sex-related charges

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatoon teacher Rhett Lundgren has been ordered to stand trial on sex-related charges in Red Deer, Alta.

File / Supplied
A preliminary hearing has led to a former central Alberta teacher being ordered to stand trial on sex-related charges.

Rhett Lundgren, 40, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation and one count of luring.

Story continues below

Lundgren was a teacher at a Red Deer high school in 2008 when the alleged offences took place.

He was charged last January following a complaint by a woman who was 17 at the time of the alleged encounters.

Lundgren has pleaded not guilty and has elected to be tried by judge alone, although a trial date has yet to be set.

The name of the complainant and details from the preliminary hearing are under a publication ban.

Lundgren is also facing child pornography charges in Saskatoon, where he also worked as a high school teacher.

He was arrested in December 2016 following a Saskatchewan ICE unit investigation.

Lundgren is charged with more than a half-dozen offences including attempting to access child pornography and arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Saskatoon police have said the child in question was between eight and 10 years old.

A seven-day trial on the Saskatoon charges is scheduled to start on June 18.

Lundgren is currently out on bail and residing with his father in Moose Jaw under a number of conditions.

With files from Global News

© 2018 The Canadian Press

