2 people arrested and charged, $78K worth of drugs seized in Medicine Hat

Two people were arrested and charged in Medicine Hat on Thursday after a drug investigation lead to the seizure of nearly $78,000 worth of drugs.

On Thursday, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said its investigators executed a search warrant on a locker in a storage facility in Brier Industrial Estates, where police say they seized methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl powder and buffing agent.

Two people believed to be associated with the storage locker were found and arrested at a hotel on 13 Avenue S.E. later in the day, ALERT said.

Police said more meth, cocaine and buffing agent was seized, along with $20,000 in cash.

In total, the drugs seized had an estimated value of $77,980, ALERT said.

“This seizure is definitely a major victory for our team and for the safety of the Medicine Hat community,” ALERT Staff Sgt. Cory Both said.

“But we also know there are more drugs and more dealers out there, and this only motivates the team to continue the work to clean up our streets.”

Nicolas Belanger, 29, and Devan Koehle, 19, were each charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime.

Belanger was also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance.