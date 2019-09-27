$27K in meth, fentanyl seized in Red Deer investigation: ALERT

Police say some $27,000 worth of drugs and several weapons were seized as part of an investigation in Red Deer earlier this month.

The investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) saw a home in the Glendale Park Estates area searched on Sept. 19.

According to ALERT, the search resulted in the seizure of 340 grams of methamphetamine, 22 grams of fentanyl powder, ammunition, knives and other weapons.

READ MORE: Two people to stand trial on charges stemming from Amber Alert in Alberta

“Getting these drugs and weapons out of the hands of suspected criminals will have an impact on the overall safety of the Red Deer community,” Insp. Sean Boser said in a news release.

Four people were arrested: 31-year-old Dallas Griffin, 45-year-old Thomas McCrea, 54-year-old Shelley Baker and 35-year-old Chance Pinyon.

READ MORE: 3 packages of MDMA destined for Calgary intercepted by officers: police

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).