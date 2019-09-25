Two people to stand trial on charges stemming from Amber Alert in Alberta

Two people who were charged following an Amber Alert in Alberta involving three children will stand trial.

Police have said the children — who were three, four, and nine months — were taken from a home in Fox Creek, about 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, about 1:30 a.m. on June 1.

An Amber Alert was issued at about 5 a.m., and the suspect vehicle was spotted by RCMP near Sylvan Lake in central Alberta about two hours later.

The children were found unharmed inside.

Charmaine Annette Darnel and D’artangan Dirk Pool have waived their right to a preliminary hearing and have elected to be tried by judge and jury.

No trial dates have been set.

Darnel, 42, of Whitecourt, Alta., and 23-year-old Pool from Lethbridge, Alta., face a number of charges that include abduction of a person under 14.

They are to return to Fox Creek provincial court Oct. 21 for arraignment.

(rdnewsNOW)