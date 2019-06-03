2 people from Alberta charged in connection with weekend Amber Alert

Two people have been charged with three counts of abduction of a person under the age of 14 in connection with an Amber Alert that was issued after three children disappeared from a Fox Creek, Alta., home on Saturday.

In a news release issued Monday afternoon, Fox Creek RCMP said the children’s mother, 42-year-old Charmaine Annette Darnel of Whitecourt, has been charged with assault, uttering threats and break and enter, in addition to the abduction charges.

D’artangan Dirk Pool, 23, of Lethbridge has been charged with assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and break and enter and wearing a disguise with the intent of committing an offence in addition to the abduction charges.

Darnel was remanded into custody and expected to appear in court some time on Monday. Pool was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Fox Creek on June 24.

Police were alerted to a report of a child abduction from a Fox Creek residence at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. At 5 a.m., an Amber Alert was issued “based on circumstances surrounding the ongoing investigation.”

At about 7 a.m., the RCMP said officers attended a location off Highway 20, north of Slave Lake, where a mother and her three children were located.