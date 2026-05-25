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Crime

62-year-old man arrested after pointing laser at Regina police aircraft

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 25, 2026 5:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Silly sometimes costs you a felony’: Florida man arrested for pointing laser at police helicopter'
‘Silly sometimes costs you a felony’: Florida man arrested for pointing laser at police helicopter
RELATED: 'Silly sometimes costs you a felony': Florida man arrested for pointing laser at police helicopter – Aug 6, 2025
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A laser pointed at a Regina police aircraft resulted in charges for a 62-year-old man who was said to be directing the light, according to police.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Regina police’s aerial support unit was patrolling the city before it was hit by the laser, a news release shared by the Regina Police Service said.

Aerial officers used the technology on board to find the man who they believe was pointing the beam, it continued.

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The accused “was hiding behind an umbrella in the backyard” of a home on the 2100 block of Francis Street, police said.

Patrollers went to that house and arrested the 62-year-old, the release said, adding he is facing a charge of mischief endangering life.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft poses a serious risk to the safety of those on board. It also endangers citizens below if the plane should crash as a result,” the police wrote in its release.

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The man accused of pointing a laser at them will be in court in Regina on June 24.

Police said the aircraft was patrolling the city and responded to 50 calls over the weekend.

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