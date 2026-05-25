62-year-old man arrested after pointing laser at Regina police aircraft

Send this page to someone via email

A laser pointed at a Regina police aircraft resulted in charges for a 62-year-old man who was said to be directing the light, according to police.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, Regina police’s aerial support unit was patrolling the city before it was hit by the laser, a news release shared by the Regina Police Service said.

Aerial officers used the technology on board to find the man who they believe was pointing the beam, it continued.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The accused “was hiding behind an umbrella in the backyard” of a home on the 2100 block of Francis Street, police said.

Patrollers went to that house and arrested the 62-year-old, the release said, adding he is facing a charge of mischief endangering life.

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft poses a serious risk to the safety of those on board. It also endangers citizens below if the plane should crash as a result,” the police wrote in its release.

Story continues below advertisement

The man accused of pointing a laser at them will be in court in Regina on June 24.

Police said the aircraft was patrolling the city and responded to 50 calls over the weekend.