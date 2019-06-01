Amber Alert issued for three children in Alberta

An Amber Alert has been issued for parts of Alberta.

According to the alert, three children are believed to have been abducted from their home in Fox Creek at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Four-year-old Isabella Darnel, three-year-old Elijah Darnel and nine-month-old Arlo Darnel were believed to be taken by their mother Charmaine Darnel.

All three children have blond hair and blue eyes.

Charmaine is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.

According to the alert, they were last seen leaving a residence in Fox Creek driving a 2014 medium grey Dodge Ram pickup truck, with an Alberta license plate reading BWZ8645.

The vehicle was last seen leaving Fox Creek heading towards Edmonton.

Police are urging the public not to approach the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at Fox Creek at 780-622-3740 or 911.

