3 packages of MDMA destined for Calgary intercepted by officers: police

A young Calgary man is facing charges after three packages of illegal drugs were discovered by the Canada Border Service Agency in August.

The Calgary Police Service said the drugs were sent from the Netherlands and were destined for a home in southeast Calgary when they were intercepted.

The packages contained almost 200 grams of MDMA with an estimated street value of $10,000, the CPS said in a news release.

On Tuesday, Sept. 10, investigators conducted a so-called “controlled delivery” of the package to a home in the 300 block of Erin Woods Drive Southeast.

Upon delivery, investigators took one man into custody.

Dylan Randy Galay, 22, is charged with one count of importation of an illegal substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Oct. 7.