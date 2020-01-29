New Brunswick officials to make coronavirus-related announcement

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick says it will make an announcement related to the new coronavirus on Wednesday evening.

The province has offered few details on the content of the announcement but says it is not announcing a presumptive case in New Brunswick.

The first cases of the novel coronavirus appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the final days of 2019. Since then, two cases have been confirmed in Toronto, while B.C. has announced one presumptive case.

The virus is thought to have originally been transmitted from an animal to a human, according to the World Health Organization, though health officials haven’t yet been able to identify which kind of animal started the outbreak.

Since then, WHO officials have confirmed the virus can be transmitted between people — meaning the virus can be passed from both people and animals.

The virus, currently known as 2019-nCoV, is a coronavirus, part of a family of viruses that include the common cold as well as SARS.

The novel coronavirus that is currently the focus of health officials’ attention has a number of symptoms, including fever, headache, runny nose, cough and difficulty breathing.

Symptoms of the new coronavirus are also common symptoms of influenza.

In more extreme cases, the new coronavirus can cause lower respiratory tract illnesses such as pneumonia or bronchitis.

Canada has not announced plans to evacuate its citizens from the regions in China affected by the novel coronavirus.

However, other countries, including the U.S., are preparing to repatriate their citizens.

As of late Tuesday, there were nearly 6,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with 132 confirmed deaths.

— With files from Global News’ Leslie Young and Corne Van Hoepen